Rolesville (N.C.) High senior athlete Tamarcus Cooley thrives on the action.

The NC State commit wants a heavy workload. He took on the challenge of facing Raleigh Millbrook senior wide receiver Nathan Leacock, who is committed to Tennessee, on Oct. 7. His play against Leacock while also playing some wide receiver and being a return man helped Rolesville High roll to a big 35-6 victory.