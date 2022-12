Some players are eager to look around, but that wasn’t senior Rohan Davy.

Davy was happy to be a Cincinnati commit, but after coach Luke Fickell left to go to Wisconsin, and the Bearcats hired Louisville coach Scott Satterfield, he pondered his options. That led him to NC State.

NC State and Davy’s relationship started Jan. 26, 2022, when the Wolfpack offered the Washington (D.C.) St. John’s outside linebacker. He liked NC State, but it was clear that Cincinnati had won him over last spring and he verbally committed April 3.