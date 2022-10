CHARLOTTE — Charlotte (N.C.) Christian senior Kyron Jones will always have an October to remember.

Jones committed to NC State on Oct. 1, and he played a pivotal role in helping Charlotte Christian upset Charlotte Providence 38-37 on Friday. Jones rushed for 15 carries for 84 yards and two scores, and had five tackles and three passes broken up on defense while playing less than 100 percent.

The Knights trailed 20-0 after the first quarter, and 34-14 after three quarters, but still found a way. Junior kicker Tripp Woody drilled a 47-yard field goal at the buzzer to win it.