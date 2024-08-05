NC State commit Je'rel Bolder, key target Jordan Young on 'Big 22'
The WSOC-TV channel 9 unveiled the “Big 22” players to watch for this upcoming high school football season.
The annual tradition highlights the top players in the Charlotte, N.C., area and Rock Hill, S.C., area, with this year the 15th season.
Voting for the top player will start in September, with key NC State target Jordan Young of Monroe (N.C.) High the reigning Big 22 Player of the Year. NC State senior wide receiver commit Je'rel Bolder of Marshville (N.C.) Forest Hills High is also among the players selected.
NC State has also offered a trio of juniors — cornerback Samari Matthews of Cornelius (N.C.) Hough, outside linebacker Elijah Littlejohn of Charlotte Christian and defensive back J'Zavien Currence of Rock Hill South Pointe High.
The Wolfpack had offered eight of the 22 selections.
