Palm Coast (Fla.) Flagler High senior defensive end commit Colby Cronk got to experience the recruiting life again during his official visit June 7-9.

Cronk was an early commit to the Wolfpack on March 22, 2024, and committed recruits usually get a certain sense of tranquility after the process is done. NC State continues to recruit commits just as hard as uncommitted players, but without other schools involved, the drama isn't there.

The 6-foot-2, 249-pound Cronk was glad to get learn more about his future college, and did some recruiting of his own.