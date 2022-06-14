NC State commit Brandon Cisse knew what he wanted

Sumter (S.C.) Lakewood senior cornerback Brandon Cisse definitely knew where he wanted to attend college going into his public decision Tuesday night.

When you know, you know.

Cisse was offered by NC State on June 4, and then returned with his parents for an unofficial visit June 7. He verbally committed to the Wolfpack during his visit but wanted a week before announcing it publicly. Cisse is thrilled to become the sixth verbal commitment in NC State’s class of 2023, and the first defensive prospect.

“I think it was surprising [to his parents], but it was everything they could expect,” said Cisse about the return trip. “They left the decision up to me and I give my props for it, and my dad as well.

“It was the best decision for me and what more could you ask for.”

Cisse said his parents knew NC State was the best fit for him, especially with the academics. The chance to play in the ACC also loomed large.

“NC State has a top defense coming back in the country and will be a preseason top 10 team,” Cisse said. “You can’t really beat that. It’s like the best of both worlds.

“It’s a great staff and [NC State cornerbacks] coach Brian Mitchell is a great guy. I can’t wait to play for them.”

Michell and NC State defensive line coach Charley Wiles recruited Cisse. Now, Cisse will turn into a recruiter. He wants NC State to land Miami Killian linebacker Stannquan Clark and defensive back Zack Myers of Arden (N.C.) Christ School.

“I’m going to be back up there more often now that I’m committed to them,” said Cisse, who lives three hours away. “I think the class that we will bring in will help win an ACC championship.”

Cisse did attend the Syracuse at NC State game on Nov. 20 and remembers how crazy the tailgating and traffic was before the game.

“It’s kind of surreal when I now think about it,” Cisse said. “I know I’ll be there soon, but what I remember most is that DBs played really well that game. I liked how Coach D [Dave Doeren] handles things and he’s one of the best.

“We couldn’t find a place to park. I saw a sign for recruits so I actually got out in the middle of the road, get on a golf cart and then went down. I just saw all these fans, which was amazing. They really love football.”

The 5-11 1/2, 162-pound Cisse caught 22 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns, and added 33 tackles, three interceptions, two fumble recoveries and a forced fumble on defense. He even made 8 of 9 extra points and had two touchbacks kicking off at the end of the season.

“I came into high school more as a wide receiver,” Cisse said. “You can learn how to play technique on defense and things like that. When the ball is in the air, you kind of turn into a receiver. Hopefully, I get a few more picks this year.”

Cisse clocked 4.45 seconds in the 40-yard dash at NC State’s camp, with a vertical jump of 34.9 inches. He also ran 11.12 in the 100-meter dash and 22.09 in the 200 this past spring in track.

“Of course, I thought an offer would be on the line,” Cisse said.

Cisse had a large Group of Five conference offers including Akron, Appalachian State, Army, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Marshall, Miami (Ohio), Middle Tennessee State, Navy, Old Dominion and South Florida.

“NC State was one of my top schools and one of my dream schools,” Cisse said. “The rest is history.”