The No. 11-seeded NC State (23-14) advanced to play No. 14-seeded Oakland (24-11), who shocked Kentucky 80-76 in the game before the Wolfpack.

The Wolfpack rode the inside trio of senior center D.J. Burns , junior backup center Ben Middlebrooks and junior power forward Mohamed Diarra to overpower the much smaller Texas Tech squad 80-67 in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Thursday in PIttsburgh, Pa.

The victory helped validate NC State’s ACC Tournament title run, which was achieved with five wins in five days in Washington, D.C. Coach Kevin Keatts also won his first NCAA Tournament game in five attempts — losing two at North Carolina-Wilmington and now 1-2 at NC State.

Middlebrooks had a game-high 21 points, while Diarra had 17 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks, and Burns proved difficult to defend after a slow start to finish with 16 points.

NC State had 18 layups/dunks and won the battle of the paint 42-20.

“I thought we had an incredible size advantage,” NCSU coach Kevin Keatts said. “When you look at D.J. Burns and then look at the way Ben played and Mo, I thought those guys really delivered for us inside. They did a lot of good things.”

“We completely played the game through our post and we went inside-out.”

NCSU also did a good job slowing Texas Tech’s guards, especially in the second half. The Red Raiders went 7 of 31 on three-pointers for 23 percent.

“We got stronger in the second half,” said Keatts, who credited the players with executing the game plans the last six games.

NC State set the tone early by building a 37-33 halftime lead, with Middlebrooks scoring 14 points in 11 minutes of action.

Middlebrooks gave credit to the guards for finding him.

“They really just make it easy for, so I have to give it to them,” Middlebrooks said.

Texas Tech regained healthy senior center Warren Washington and sophomore small-ball power forward Darrion Williams healthy, but the Red Raiders still gave up inches and pounds to NC State’s trio of big men. Washington had been out since Feb. 24, and Williams missed last Friday’s Big 12 Tournament game against Houston with a sprained ankle.

“We knew that he [Washington] had been out for a good number of games, so we absolutely wanted to see what he could do,” Middlebrooks said.