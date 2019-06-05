The NBPA Camp announced its roster of players Tuesday, with several NC State targets in attendance for the prestigious camp June 11-16.

NCSU coaches will be allowed to attend the NBPA Camp for 24 hours June 13-14, ending at 2 p.m. next Friday. As a result, game times were changed to accommodate the new NCAA rules changes. The first set of games will run from 2 p.m.-to-4:40 p.m. next Thursday, and then 6 p.m.-to-9:30 p.m. The coaches will then get to watch a series of games from 8 a.m.-to-2 p.m. Friday, essentially allowing getting a total of four games for each player in the camp.

NC State has offered at least 11 of the class of 2020 prospects who were invited. Some of the 11 were recent offers such as point guard Adam Miller of Chicago Morgan Park, power forward Dain Dainja of Brooklyn Park (Minn.) Park Center High and center Zach Loveday of Huntington (W.Va.) Prep, who is from Ohio.

The 6-3, 165-pound Miller, who is originally from Peoria, Ill., is ranked No. 35 in the country. Dainja, who is ranked No. 40 overall, checks in at 6-8 and 230 pounds.

The 6-11, 215-pound Loveday was the first senior that NC State offered following the April evaluation period. The lefty is ranked No. 54 overall in the nation.

The three “newcomers” to NC State’s recruiting board are complemented by a core of five players who the coaching staff has recruited for over a year.

Charlotte native Jaden Springer is the highest ranked of the five, checking in at No. 11 in the country. The 6-4, 184-pounder attended Mint Hill (N.C.) Rocky River High his first two years before transferring to Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy.

Springer and No. 22-ranked Cameron Thomas are two of the most complete offensive players in the country. The 6-3, 185-pound Thomas officially visited NC State last October, and enjoyed a breakout season with Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill Academy. The Chesapeake, Va., product is first in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League at 29.5 points per game.

The 6-7, 220-pound Henry Coleman is one of the top power forward prospects in the country and is ranked No. 41 nationally by Rivals.com. The Richmond (Va.) Trinity Episcopal product has unofficially visited NCSU for both Wolfpack basketball games and also during football season.

Talented Norfolk (Va.) Academy center Mark Williams, who is 7-0 and 225 pounds, plays with Thomas on the Boo Williams traveling team. Williams was offered by NC State about a year ago ago after attending team camp for the second straight year. Rivals.com ranks him No. 51 in the country and Duke just offered him, which is where his older sister played women’s basketball before making the WNBA.

Terrance Williams rounds out the group and is ranked No. 98 in the country. The skilled 6-6, 210-pound forward attends Washington (D.C.) Gonzaga High and plays for 2018 Nike Peach Jam champion Team Takeover traveling team.

Two wings that have been impressive this spring include Jabri Abdur-Rahim of Blair Academy in Blairstown, N.J., and Matthew Murrell of Memphis, Tenn. The 6-6, 180-pound Abdur-Rahim is the son of former NBA star Shareef Abdur-Rahim, and has become one of the top scorers in the Nike Elite Youth Basketball League. The No. 42-ranked prospect is averaging 25.2 points per game and is shooting 30.8 percent on three-pointers for the Playaz Basketball Club.

The 6-3, 200-pound Murrell is ranked No. 110 in the country and his recruitment has undergone a bit of a twist. Vanderbilt hired his former prep coach at Memphis Whitehaven High, and Murrell is now transferring to Bradenton IMG Academy to play with Springer.

Center Cliff Omoruyi of Roselle (N.J.) Catholic unofficially visited NC State nearly a year ago, and earned a Wolfpack offer. Rivals.com ranks the physical 6-10, 230-pound low-post center at No. 55 in the country.

NC State has also started the process with post-graduate senior shooting guard Ashley “A.J.” James of Virginia Beach, Va., who will be attending Chatham (Va.) Hargrave Military Academy. The unranked three-star prospect will get the opportunity to solidify his status among high major college coaches with a good showing at the NBPA Camp.

Four juniors that NC State has offered will also be in attendance, and all four have had rumors of making the move into the class of 2020.

Wing Terrence Clarke of Wolfeboro (N.H.) Brewster Academy, played with former NCSU signee Jalen Lecque this past year. The 6-6, 175-pound Clarke is ranked No. 2 in the class of the 2021 and is originally from the Boston area.

Right behind Clarke at No. 3 in the country is small forward Jonathan Kuminga, who attends Our Savior New American in Centerreach, N.Y. The 6-8, 210-pounder played with Lecque on the New York Rens traveling team, and his older brother, Joel Ntambwe, has transferred from UNLV to Texas Tech.

NCSU recently offered J.T. Thor, who plays with Loveday at Huntington Prep. The lanky 6-9, 185-pounder from Alaska has played for both Boo Williams and Team Loaded VA this spring. Rivals.com ranks him No. 10 overall in the country.

Greensboro (N.C.) Day reclassed junior point guard Camren Hayes might smoothly go back to his previous class. Rivals.com ranks the 6-2, 175-pounder at No. 16 in the country.

A fifth junior could also be under the microscope at the NBPA Camp, along with a sophomore. Kinston (N.C.) High junior forward Dontrez Styles was invited to the camp, and Durham (N.C.) Academy sophomore wing Marquise “M.J.” Rice is one of the few class of 2022 prospects in attendance. Neither Styles or Rice currently have an NC State offer, but that could change after being evaluated at Virginia.