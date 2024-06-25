GREENSBORO — With NC State having a senior dominated squad this upcoming year, the Wolfpack coaches will be looking high and low to add players in the class of 2025 and transfer portal.

NC State has at least seven scholarships available in the class of 2025, with the addition of junior power forward transfer Ismael Diouf and the subtraction of junior small forward M.J. Rice. The additional departure of senior power forward Ernest Ross could also end up affecting the scholarship numbers for 2025, if NCSU lands a non-senior this summer or fall.

NC State coach Kevin Keatts and new assistant Brett Nelson were at the NCISAA event at Greensboro (N.C.) Day this past weekend. It was the first of two open weekends for players to play with their high school teams in front of college coaches. The NCHSAA didn’t have an event, but both associations will be playing this upcoming weekend.

NC State coaches evaluate NCISAA