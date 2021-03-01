For the ninth time in program history, NC State won its fourth-straight ACC game Sunday in a 65-62 home victory over Pittsburgh. The Wolfpack’s postseason hopes appeared dead in the water after losing eight of its first 10 games in 2021, but a recent turnaround by the Pack that includes five wins in its last seven contests has reignited hope amongst the fan base. While the odds of NC State earning an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament are still very slim, the current win streak has prevented the door from officially being closed. With two games remaining in the regular season before the Wolfpack heads to Greensboro next week for the ACC Tournament, head coach Kevin Keatts says his team is simply focusing on one opponent at a time. “I don't have the type of bunch that I could talk with about the future like that,” Keatts said. “The four games that we won in a row, we've just had these guys locking in to the next opponent. We just turned the page from playing Pitt. Today, we'll start talking about Notre Dame, but it won't be anything other than Notre Dame. “I don't have a mature enough group of guys to be able to look ahead and say, 'Hey, if this happens, if that happens.' We just got to stay focused on who we're planning against next.”

NC State has won four-straight ACC games for the ninth time in program history and the second time under head coach Kevin Keatts. (Ethan Hyman, The News and Observer)

NC State is next scheduled to take on Notre Dame on the road this Wednesday at 7:00 p.m. before hosting Virginia Tech in PNC Arena in its regular-season finale. For as hot as the Pack is in recent weeks, the Fighting Irish have been equally cold. Notre Dame will enter its matchup with the Wolfpack on a three-game losing streak after claiming five conference wins in seven games from mid-January to mid-February. The Fighting Irish are talented offensively but have struggled tremendously on the defensive end. Notre Dame’s adjusted offensive efficiency ranks 16th nationally and fourth in the ACC, but the Fighting Irish’s adjusted defensive efficiency ranks 175th among Division I teams and last in the ACC according to KenPom.com. “They're a talented bunch,” Keatts said. “They shoot the ball very well. They spread you out, they can shoot the ball one through four. Then when they make a sub and take Juwan Durham out of the game, their ability to make shots from all five positions is a problem. “Mike Brey's done a great job with his team. They got some veteran guys mixed in with some newcomers that can really play. They spread you out, make shots and roll you into the post. “You're able to see multiple defenses that they play. They'll switch from some man-to-man to two-three zone and mix in some 1-3-1. They can beat anybody on any given night.” What makes NC State’s recent win streak even more impressive is the fact that they’re done it shorthanded. Redshirt junior Thomas Allen, who has started in 15 of the 17 games he’s appeared in this season, has been out of the lineup with an ankle sprain since the Pack’s 69-53 home loss to Duke on Feb. 13. Allen was averaging 7.4 points per game while shooting 37.9 percent on three-point attempts prior to his injury. While there’s still hope he could return at some point this season, the timeline remains unclear. “We're hopeful,” Keatts said. “He's doing better. We're going to get a second MRI on him either today or tomorrow just to figure out if everything is going in the right direction. I don't know if he's available for Wednesday at this point.”