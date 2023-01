NC State coach Kevin Keatts called out his team's toughness after a loss at Clemson on Dec. 30, which dropped the Wolfpack to 1-3 in the ACC at the time.

The NCSU players have responded with three-consecutive wins over the likes of Duke, Virginia Tech and Miami, with the Hurricanes coming in overtime Saturday at PNC Arena.

NC State improved to 14-4 overall and 4-3 in the ACC and lofty goals have returned in the process.

Click below to watch Keatts' postgame interview: