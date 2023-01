Keatts knew to keep passing the ball in to redshirt junior center D.J. Burns and make him the primary force of the offense. Burns responded with 31 points and the Wolfpack pulled out a big Quadrant I victory that will bolster their seeding for the NCAA Tournament.

WINSTON-SALEM — NC State coach Kevin Keatts knew one thing for sure Saturday in a big 79-77 win over Wake Forest.

