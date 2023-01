NC State hasn't allowed 80 points or more since losing to Miami (Fla.) on Dec. 10.

The Wolfpack allowed just 60 points against Duke and 69 against Virginia Tech in wins last week. Coach Kevin Keatts said he has seen the team buy-in defensively and it's showing in the 13-4 record.

NC State returns to action against the Hurricanes on Saturday at PNC Arena.

