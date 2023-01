NC State coach Kevin Keatts isn't looking ahead to the North Carolina game Saturday.

NC State plays at Georgia Tech at 7 p.m. Tuesday, with the Yellow Jackets at 8-9 overall and 1-6 in the ACC. However, the lone ACC win was 76-70 over Miami (Fla.) on Jan. 4, who NCSU just defeated in overtime Saturday.

Keatts has been pleased with watching post players Greg Gantt, Ebenezer Dowuona and Ernest Ross fill key roles due to injuries.

