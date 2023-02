Before NC State coach Kevin Keatts got going during his press conference, he brought up the ability of his team winning despite having two key members struggle with their shots.

NC State topped Georgia Tech 72-64, with the strength of the offense coming from redshirt junior center D.J. Burns and sophomore power forward Ernest Ross. The duo combined for 40 points.

The inside punch of Burns and Ross helped make up for senior point guard Jarkel Joiner and sophomore shooting guard Terquavion Smith go a combined 3 of 17 for 10 points.

Click below to watch the press conference: