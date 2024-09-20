NC State coach Kevin Keatts breaks down newcomers

NC State coach Kevin Keatts was able to discuss all eight newcomers for the first time Thursday.

The Wolfpack brought in five transfers and three freshmen to ensure all 13 roster spots were used. Some had unique paths to NC State, with freshman combo guard Treymane Parker signing in the class of 2023, but electing to play for Overtime Elite over attending college, and he waited a year. Conversely, freshman wing Bryce Heard graduated high school in three years and enrolled early at NC State.

Transfer forward Dontrez Styles got recruited by NC State at three different stages, but picked North Carolina and then Georgetown. He arrives with great fan fanfare as one of the rare players to play for both the Tar Heels and Wolfpack.

Junior power forward Ismael Diouf is the rare transfer from a Canadian college — Laval University.

Louisville teammates Mike James, a redshirt junior wing, and senior center Brandon Huntley-Hatfield played against NC State three times the last two years. Now, they'll be joining the Wolfpack.

Senior guard Marcus Hill attended junior college and then went to Bowling Green, where he averaged 20.5 points per game last year.

The third freshman, wing Paul McNeil, was the first of the newcomers to pick NC State. He verbally committed Feb. 19, 2023.