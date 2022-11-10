Other members of NC State’s class of 2017 include middle linebacker Isaiah Moore and left tackle Bryson Speas . Thirteen other members from that class ended up transferring from NC State.

The extra year the NCAA gave for COVID might have created difficulties in roster management, but it also meant players such as NC State wide receiver Thayer Thomas or center Grant Gibson would spend six years in college.

The NC State coaches don’t normally get to mentor players for six years or even sometimes five.

NC State listed 30 players who will take part in Senior Day on Saturday, prior to hosting Boston College at 3:30 p.m. on the ACC Network. With the Eagles struggling at 2-7, the focus this week has been winning a 17th straight game at Carter-Finley Stadium, and have the seniors go out big winners.

“It’s a meaningful day,” NC State coach Dave Doeren said. “The last time you play in your home stadium as a player. For me as a coach, I want to send them out right. I want them to walk out of that tunnel and feel the emotions of it.”

Doeren has always put a strong emphasis on Senior Day and rivalry games, and sometimes those even coincide like last year’s stunning win over North Carolina. There is just something about receiving that framed jersey with loved ones nearby.

The bond just happens to be a bit stronger with this group, due to obstacles to overcome and length of time together.

“It would be hard to shake this group,” Doeren said. “They’ve been down many games. The stuff we all went through with COVID and after COVID, plus the societal things that have happened. This team has been through all of that.

“It’s a united group.”

Doeren shares a special bond with many of the seniors. He has known the Thomas family for years. Moore got off to a rocky start at NC State and has become a three-time captain. Gibson made the transition from defensive tackle to center and flourished.

Junior outside linebacker Drake Thomas, Thayer’s brother, will also walk Saturday, but has until mid-January to make a final decision on his future.

“That family [Thomas family] has done a ton,” Doeren said. “I’ve known them a long time now, going back to recruiting Thayer and Drake. They are the ultimate teammates.

“They are hard-working guys, great family guys and do a great job in the classroom, on campus and in the community. It’s been an honor to coach those guys.”

Moore has been a rare five-year starter, with only a knee injury limiting him to seven games last year. He enters the Boston College game with 310 tackles.

“He means a lot more than football to this program,” Doeren said. “His leadership, being a three-time captain, wearing No. 1 three years in a row. Pack United, starting that, not just with the team but the athletic department.”