NC State was able to enjoy spring break last week, but returned back to work and had practice Tuesday.

NC State coach Dave Doeren talked about a variety of topics, including his upcoming players for the NFL Draft — the Wolfpack's Pro Day is March 28 — and how he has told pro teams to appreciate outside linebacker Drake Thomas and safety Tanner Ingle even if they might not be perfect sized prospects.

Doeren also talked about how the players have been adjusting to the new offense, that it is a healthy aspect of college football if players that aren't playing find happiness elsewhere and some recruiting tidbits that they use in evaluating prep players.