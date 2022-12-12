Thankfully, the Wolfpack were not hit hard with players immediately leaving the program Dec. 5 when the transfer portal opened.

NC State coach Dave Doeren knew the month of December would be busy, and it has been.

Doeren lost star redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary, redshirt sophomore backup nose tackle Joshua Harris and reserve redshirt junior wide receiver Jasiah Provillon to the transfer portal. Provillon was likely expected as he walked on Senior Day.

NC State also could be losing redshirt junior wide receiver Devin Carter, either to the NFL or possibly the portal, but the former Clayton (N.C.) High star said he hasn’t finalized his plans.

“It is not in a good place right now,” said Doeren about the transfer market. “For the young men, the coaches and for the families — all of it. There is a place for this, but it needs to be roped in. It needs to be regulated and it needs to be enforced. It needs to be something well thought through.”

Doeren has said in the past he has no qualms if a deep reserve wants to get extra playing time at another school. It makes sense for all parties involved.

“This is a new era and a lot of change,” Doeren said. “There is very little enforcement and very little guidelines. I think there is a lot of tampering. I think there is a lot of third party bad advice given.”

Doeren said there is more angst when it is guys that are playing and then they leave. The deep reserve that leaves is expected in many ways, otherwise it would be hard to bring in 20-plus new players every year.

“I think there is kind of a robbing of young people’s ability, not just in football, but to battle and compete and have adversity, and learn how to deal with it,” Doeren said. “I think people are being robbed of that in their lives. That is a shame.”

The loss of Leary wasn’t unexpected, but the original plan was for him to enter the 2023 NFL Draft. After suffering a torn pectoral muscle and subsequent surgery, it was unknown on whether he could work out for NFL teams this spring.

Instead, Leary has entered the portal where he’ll have a robust amount of interest from other teams. Rivals.com has him the No. 1 transfer in the country, just ahead of former Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei. Leary hasn’t discussed why he departed NC State publicly yet.

“I wish Devin well and he’s been a great young man to coach,” Doeren said. “I have nothing but respect and positive things to say about Devin and his family. He made a decision and just leave it at that.”

The sister concept to the transfer portal also involves NIL money to entice transfers.

“Last year, nobody knew what it was going to be like,” Doeren said. “Now, it’s kind of common place communication as far as questions. It is a lot different. In 12 months, it has changed a lot.”