NC State coach Dave Doeren navigating new challenges

That is just one example of a wild offseason that has been about conference realignment, NIL scenarios, scheduling changes and roster management. Doeren the CEO has a much different task at hand in 2022 compared to even a few years ago.

If ever there was a team that understands the task at hand, it is this year’s Wolfpack football team. The players and coaches have felt the anxiousness from the fan base throughout the offseason, which started in shocking fashion — finding out the Holiday Bowl against UCLA wasn’t going to be played the day of the game in San Diego, Calif.

Doeren broke down the football component and the business side of football Wednesday during ACC Football Kickoff. He feels the ACC will be OK in the short-term due to the Grant of Rights and that teams have held their own on the field, despite not making as much money as the Big Ten and SEC.

“With our Grant of Rights, it is hard to be worried about the future of our league,” Doeren said. “We have 14 teams that can’t go anywhere, with a $120 million escape fee.

“We have total faith in [ACC commissioner] Jim [Phillips]. He has done a great job since he’s been here, but it is changing. Where it is going is driven by television and network things, things that are outside my conversations. I’m watching just like you are.”

Doeren said the only way to get rid of that feeling from the Holiday Bowl is to play another game, and that won’t happen until the season opener at East Carolina on Sept. 3. Add in some NCAA-affected issues with NC State baseball and women’s basketball playing Connecticut in Bridgeport, Conn., the angst level is high among Wolfpack Nation.

“Yeah, we've had some tough things happen, and I think adversity creates opportunities,” Doeren said. “Nobody likes feeling like you got the raw deal, which several of our teams have probably felt that way.

“It's going to come full circle, and we're going to be smiling at the end of it, and I believe that whole-heartedly. It's about how you act and how you respond and who you are with.”

Doeren wants to bring that winning feeling to Wolfpack fans.

“I want to help them ease that pain,” Doeren said. “It has been 42 years in football. I got to witness what Coach [Wes] Moore did with the women’s basketball team to get them over the hump. Anything is possible if you do it right, do it consistency and over time with the right people. Our fans are incredible. I understand and I want to bring it to them.”

The chance to win 10 games last year was a major goal for the players. Having the opportunity taken away last-second stung for the 9-3 Wolfpack. A little over seven months later, it still stings some.

“That is a huge factor,” Doeren said. “It wasn’t just losing the opportunity to play in the bowl, but losing the opportunity for a 10th win. The bowl people were great, but the opponent [UCLA]. We understand that COVID is real and felt for the players on their team that had it. It just wasn’t communicated to us in a timely fashion and wasn’t handled professionally. It just didn’t feel right for a team that is trying to do something special for their University.

“It has driven us this offseason. We came out of that very angry, very driven.”

The fact that NC State is senior-dominated is another reason for the vibe that this needs to be the season.

“I think it would do a lot for the NC State program,” NC State redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary said. “Each and every year we do have high expectations, and you know, a little bit of what we put on film last year, we're kind of earning that respect a little bit.”

Middle linebacker Isaiah Moore knows first-hand about unfinished business, both with the team and individually. His season was cut short due to an ACL tear last year.

“I think when we all came to NC State, we wanted to put NC State in a place it's never been before,” Moore said. “While it's still in progress, it hasn't been done yet. For the brand of NC State, it would do wonders for it. We're always trying to get better as a group, and it doesn't stop with our brand as well.”

The offseason seemingly was full of changes, some that Doeren likes and some he still has concerns about.

Doeren does love the idea of the 3-5-5 scheduling model and not having divisions in the ACC. He wishes that could happen this season, and doesn’t mind if a future ACC title game happens to be a rematch.

“I’m excited about it, and excited to get to play the other teams more often,” Doeren said. “You just think that's good for the television. It's good for the fans, and it's really good for the players.”

Roster management has become increasingly harder. On the one hand, NC State will benefit from having numerous “Super Seniors,” but as Doeren pointed out, he can’t plan his 2023 roster with so many players deciding on whether they want to use their extra year or not. In turn, that trickles down to affecting how many recruits or transfers the Wolfpack might sign.

"The hardest thing for coaches right now is roster management," Doeren said. "When the NCAA made the decision to give everyone an extra year of eligibility by their choice, and not give the coaches extra scholarships because of it, it has disabled high school recruiting in a big way."

In years past, Doeren would know that he could have 25 seniors and he'll need 25 new recruits. Now, seniors could return for an extra year and not tell the coaches until the start of the second semester.

"That really hurts you in recruiting and it is hard," Doeren said. "We are at a disadvantage as a head coach. It's very challenging."