NCSU coach Dave Doeren thought the Clemson game Sept. 25, 2021, had the two programs do a role reversal Saturday in Death Valley.

In the quick moving world of college football, the Wolfpack have turned their attention to playing at Florida State at 8 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network. That said, there were definitely some elements from the Clemson game that will be long remembered and be teachable moments for the final seven games of the season for the No. 14-ranked Wolfpack.

NC State was forced to reflect on the missed opportunity at Clemson, but that can only last so long.

“We made some catches [in 2021] with Emeka [Emezie] made a one-handed catch in the end zone,” Doeren said. “Devin Carter made a back-shoulder catch.

“We had our opportunities. Give Clemson players credit. They made some great plays.”

Even only falling four spots to No. 14 in the rankings, Doeren took as a positive sign for his program.

“It was great for our program and it was earned,” Doeren said. “It was a heck of a football game. Lets not forget that. I’m proud of our staff and players and all that, but I’d rather win.

“I think this team has earned respect for the first time in my tenure here. I can say that.”

The team got back to Raleigh at 4 a.m. Sunday, giving Doeren some time to ponder what had happened. He said everyone was “mad, frustrated, disappointed, tired,” but ready to move on.

“We have a 24-hour window and that window is over,” Doeren said. “We are excited about the opportunity of getting back on the grass and meeting room with our players and our staff and go back to work against a really good Florida State team.”

Doeren lamented how two turnovers led to 10 points and the Wolfpack were called for running into punter that led to three more points. Both teams had a high amount of penalties, but NC State was dinged 11 times for 91 yards.

Doeren knows they beat themselves in some ways, but he was impressed with Clemson and the game-day atmosphere.

“We dropped two interceptions, and one right before the half that would have prevented a score,” Doeren said. “They scored a couple of plays later. The other Aydan [White] dropped, which might have been a pick-six.”

NC State struggled offensively in running the football — 21 carries for 34 yards and a touchdown — and the Wolfpack couldn’t find a second wide receiver to complement senior Thayer Thomas. NCSU attempted 48 passes.

“I think that D-Line was special for them,” Doeren said. “We probably got a little impatient with the run game when you get down by two possessions, and sometimes that happens. Moving forward, we want to be more balanced than in that game.”

Florida State is off to a 4-1 start with a win at Louisiana State on Sept. 4. The Seminoles are coming off of losing 31-21 at home against Wake Forest.

“Offensively, they have improved a lot,” Doeren said. “Defensively, they don’t do a lot, but they do it well. Their D-Line is active and the transfer defensive end, No. 5 [Jared Verse from Albany], is in the backfield making plays, blocking kicks.”

FSU quarterback Jordan Travis has missed the last two contests against NC State due to injuries or illness. He has passed for 1,226 yards, eight touchdowns and just one interception this season.

“He’s very athletic,” Doeren said. “He can run around with the football. Comparing him from last year to this year, last year, I thought he was an athlete playing quarterback. This year, he is a quarterback.

“He is throwing accurate passes, reading coverages and giving his receivers a chance to make plays.”