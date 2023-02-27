NC State coach Dave Doeren broke down his roster going into Wednesday's spring practice, but change is one thing that rang true.

Doeren has a new offense with offensive coordinator Robert Anae and offensive line coach Garett Tujague. The roster expects to have 40 first-year players by August. Certain position groups are undergoing major changes, particularly wide receiver, which lost two starters.

Perhaps the biggest change is that Doeren knows there won't be lofty expectations going into the 2023 season, like it was a year ago. Doeren pointed out the discussions will be different with the players as a result.

One change that didn't occur, is that sixth-year senior outside linebacker Payton Wilson will be back to lead the defense. Doeren expects him to be more of a vocal leader compared to past years.