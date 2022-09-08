Doeren was blunt about the missed tackles against East Carolina last Saturday, which really has been a theme all week and reflected in the Wolfpack’s increased intensity at practice.

NC State coach Dave Doeren doesn’t want to put his players in a position of getting hurt during practice, but he also doesn’t want as many missed tackles either.

“We had a very challenging week of practice,” Doeren said. “A very competitive week of practice. We emphasized running to the football and getting there with the proper angle. We overran the ball a ton in that game on defense.

“Twenty-six [missed tackles], absolutely pathetic.”

Doeren also challenged his scout team of ratcheted up the intensity during practice. In turn, the players were “exhausted” following practices Tuesday and Wednesday.

“We were physical, but we went out there and weren’t tackling,” Doeren said. “They were flying to the ball and a lot of pads-on-pads. We call it thud and keeping people up.”

NC State won the game 21-20 over East Carolina, but still fell five slots in the rankings to No. 18 in The Associated Press poll.

“The rankings are going to be what they are,” Doeren said. “We are going to earn our spot based on 12 weeks in the regular season of play. The first week wasn’t great. We all know at the end of the year, it’s not going to say your record and next to it ‘This win was lucky.’”

“I’m disappointed and embarrassed and all the things that go along with not playing the way you want to play,” Doeren said. “It is pretty indicative of the feeling the coaches and players had, but not to take anything away from ECU.”

NC State star redshirt quarterback Devin Leary did enough to win the game, but wasn’t as sharp as he normally is. He went 17-of-33 passing for 211 yards and one touchdown and one interception. Doeren said Leary maybe was trying too hard to be perfect.

“I think he was just taking things that weren’t there,” Doeren said. “Just take what the defense gives you. When it is not there, it’s OK to burn it or throw it out of bounds.

“Just go back to the reads that [NC State offensive coordinator] Coach [Tim] Beck gives you. Play fast, trust your ability and protect the football.”

Doeren said the players got the classic case that sometimes you have to do it their way and fail, in order to understand what the coaches want.

“These guys sometimes think they know more than they do,” Doeren said. “I’m glad we got the win and am thankful for that.

“There were positives too, so I’m not trying to be all doom and gloom.”

On the health front, redshirt junior outside linebacker Payton Wilson has been practicing, but is till day-to-day. He exited the ECU game with 42 seconds left in the first quarter.

“You’ll find out on game day just like our opponent will,” Doeren said. “He’s in a really good spot, physically and mentally.”