NC State coach Dave Doeren expects a different version of Wake Forest than the one that just lost 48-21 to Louisville.

Wake Forest committed eight turnovers and allowed eight sacks against the Cardinals. NC State is turning to freshman quarterback MJ Morris, who was barely getting reps as a third-string quarterback earlier in the season.

The increase usage of Morris has led him to be more vocal with his teammates and to take ownership of the offense.

NC State hosts Wake Forest at 8 p.m. Saturday on the ACC Network.

Click below to watch the video: