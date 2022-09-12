TTU backup quarterback Donovan Smith threw for 351 yards and two touchdowns, and also ran for a score. However, he threw three interceptions in replacing the injured Tyler Shough , who got hurt in the season opener against Murray State.

The Red Raiders are off to a 2-0 start and topped Houston 33-30 in double overtime Saturday in Lubbock, Texas. Texas Tech held a 17-3 lead to begin the third quarter, but then needed a 47-yard field goal with three seconds left to force overtime. Texas Tech had taken over at its own 25-yard line with 37 second left, but got into field-goal range after just four plays.

NC State got severely tested in the season opener at East Carolina, and expects another test with Texas Tech coming to town Saturday night.

NC State coach Dave Doeren said Texas Tech is similar to a lot of ACC teams on its schedule. The Red Raiders had 103 plays on offense against the Cougars.

“We play Florida State, Louisville and Clemson, and it’s a spread offense with big receivers,” Doeren said. “It’s up-tempo. Their defensive line is multiple.

“It will get you ready for what is coming.”

Doeren knows Texas Tech has a very experience defense and understands the Red Raiders’ mentality.

“They might not get the notoriety of Texas and Texas A&M, but those kids play with a chip on their shoulders because of that,” Doeren said. “I have a lot of respect for Texas Tech, always have.”

Doeren is thankful to be 2-0 after another wild Saturday of college football. He is also glad to be coaching NC State this season after seeing Nebraska fire coach Scott Frost after three games.

“It is week three in the season,” Doeren said. “I”m so fired up to coach my team this week. I’m excited about playing at home and coaching the Wolfpack. It’s not the first time names have been on lists. It is what it is. I can’t wait to get ready for this game, and a big one for us.

“It’s a big season and a great group of guys. That is where my head and my heart is.”

NC State is expected to welcome back redshirt junior outside linebacker Payton Wilson and redshirt sophomore cornerback Shyheim Battle to the starting lineup, after they were injured against East Carolina.

Texas Tech has a solid group of running backs and a scrambling quarterback, so Wilson will be active. Doeren expects to play a lot of backups Saturday, and he was happy that 83 players played against Charleston Southern.

“I am excited for him,” Doeren said. “He feels really good and is in a good space. It gives us another really good athlete to face a spread offense with. He’ll be excited to be out there playing with his teammates.”

Doeren would prefer to play a non-conference opponent where there is a recruiting tie-in, but that’s not as easy to find as some might think. He has known TTU first-year coach Joey Maguire dating back to when Doeren was the linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator at Kansas from 2002-05. The 51-year-old Maguire was the head coach at Cedar Hill (Texas) High from 2003-2016, and before that an assistant coach there.

Maguire left the prep ranks to join Matt Rhule new staff at Baylor in 2017. Rhule is now the Carolina Panthers coach.

“Joey Maguire is a very good friend,” Doeren said. “I signed his first Division I player there [at Cedar Hill], [quarterback] Marcus Herford [in class of 2004], who is now a coach.

“I remember eating pregame meal with his team and he had the best chicken fried steak and gravy you’ve ever had before a game. I was crushing that with him. He’s a good dude.”

Herford ended up playing a little quarterback and some wide receiver, but made his mark with the Jayhawks as a kick returner with two touchdowns in 2007.

Doeren also knows one Texas Tech player pretty well in former NC State cornerback Malik Dunlap, who played for the Wolfpack from 2018-2020. The former Charlotte (N.C.) Harding prospect starts at cornerback for the Red Raiders.

“I’m happy for Malik and that he is having success,” Doeren said. “He’s a young man who we enjoyed having in our program. He made the decision to leave and he’s having success with where he’s at.”