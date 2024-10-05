NC State coach Dave Doeren breaks down loss, QB Grayson McCall's health

NC State coach Dave Doeren said senior quarterback Grayson McCall's medical people gave positive news Saturday.

McCall was knocked out of the game with 9:27 left in the first quarter, and was carted off the field and taken to a nearby hospital. He had just returned to the starting lineup after missing the last two games due to a concussion.

Doeren said McCall had completed the concussion protocol and had a good week of practice. He took off from the pocket and was crushed by a pair of Wake Forest defenders, with his helmet flying one way and the football flying another for a fumble. Wake Forest senior safety Evan Slocum scooped it up and ran 88 yards to the NCSU two-yard line. The Demon Deacons scored two plays later and took a 10-0 lead.

NC State inserted freshman quarterback Cedrick Bailey in place of McCall, but the defense just couldn't hold Wake Forest in the fourth quarter. The Demon Deacons scored twice to rally from 10 points down to win 34-30 at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Doeren called the loss "heartbreaking" for his 3-3 Wolfpack squad. Click below to watch his press conference.