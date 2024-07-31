NC State coach Dave Doeren after first practice
NC State coach Dave Doeren was glad to shed his cell phone and the distractions that sometimes consume a college football offseason and return to practice Wednesday.
Doeren discussed why he wanted to bring in three defensive backs to fortify the defense through the transfer portal this spring.
Doeren also discussed one of the latest potential changes to college football, which is possibly having 105 scholarships to build a roster, and where walk-ons like Wolfpack guard Matthew McCabe would fit in.
Coastal Carolina senior quarterback transfer Grayson McCall earned praise for his first fall camp practice with the Wolfpack.
Click below to watch the video:
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
www.facebook.com/TheWolfpackCentral
Follow on Instagram/Threads:
www.instagram.com/thewolfpackcentral
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE