NC State coach Dave Doeren was glad to shed his cell phone and the distractions that sometimes consume a college football offseason and return to practice Wednesday.

Doeren discussed why he wanted to bring in three defensive backs to fortify the defense through the transfer portal this spring.

Doeren also discussed one of the latest potential changes to college football, which is possibly having 105 scholarships to build a roster, and where walk-ons like Wolfpack guard Matthew McCabe would fit in.

Coastal Carolina senior quarterback transfer Grayson McCall earned praise for his first fall camp practice with the Wolfpack.

Click below to watch the video: