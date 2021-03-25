NC State class of 2022 updated hot board: Wide receivers
NC State has been active recruiting receivers in the past couple of cycles, but that has not stopped the Wolfpack from having quite a few targets in the 2022 class.
Here are prospects who have been offered by the Wolfpack and have not released favorite lists that excludes the Wolfpack.
The notable changes from the previous hot board was adding recent offer Wesley Grimes from Raleigh Millbrook and dropping Quanye Veney from Highland Springs (Va.) High.
Offered Wide Receivers
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news