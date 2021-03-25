NC State has been active recruiting receivers in the past couple of cycles, but that has not stopped the Wolfpack from having quite a few targets in the 2022 class.

Here are prospects who have been offered by the Wolfpack and have not released favorite lists that excludes the Wolfpack.

The notable changes from the previous hot board was adding recent offer Wesley Grimes from Raleigh Millbrook and dropping Quanye Veney from Highland Springs (Va.) High.