NC State has been active recruiting defensive linemen in the past couple of cycles, but that has not stopped the Wolfpack from having quite a few targets in the 2022 class.

Here is an updated list of prospects who have been offered by the Wolfpack and have not released favorite lists that excludes the Wolfpack.

This board has expanded quite a bit since its original release, with four new names: three-star Nick Campbell from Lake Minneola (Fla.) High, four-star Brandon Cleveland from Tampa (Fla.) Carrollwood Day, three-star Davin Jackson from Sumter (S.C.) High and four-star Curtis Neal from Cornelius (N.C.) Hough.

One name removed was three-star defensive end Jimmy Scott from Athol Springs (N.Y.) St. Francis.