NC State channeled its inner 'relentlessness'

NC State coach Kevin Keatts is superstitious and the moves worked Tuesday, with the Wolfpack holding off Virginia Tech 68-63 in Blacksburg, Va. NC State improved to 8-7 overall and 1-3 in the ACC, with a home game vs. Clemson up next at 12 p.m. Saturday.

NC State switched up the uniform colors to black, came up with a word for the day, made a few defensive changes, but maybe most importantly, became mad at losing five-straight games.

The NCSU players were able to go out and enjoy a road win ice cream treat.

“What a great road win for our team,” Keatts said. “You look at our previous three ACC games, we’ve been right there to win those games. We just haven’t been able to close out games. I thought this was our best defensive effort.”

Seabron said the word theme was “relentless.”

“Everybody talks about winning an ACC Championship or National Championship,” Keatts said. “There is not one common word that this time has. After film last night, I told our guys, I said, ‘I want you to come up with a word that you are going to go by the rest of the year.’ When things are good, I want you to say that word to yourself. When things are bad, I want you to say that word to yourself. To those guys credit, those guys were relentless. Relentless is our word right now.”

The statistics between the two teams was pretty strict, but NC State held a healthy 36-26 rebounding advantage. The resolve of the “big three” proved to be the difference, with redshirt sophomore point forward Dereon Seabron, senior forward Jericole Hellems and freshman wing Terquavion Smith combining for 53 points and 22 rebounds.

“It is showing our hard work is paying off and we are improving,” Seabron said. “We are learning out how to close out games.

“We had to do our work on the defensive end and not let them get easy drafts, or drives and catches for open threes.”

Seabron led the way with 21 points, 10 rebounds and three assists.

“You can tell our guys were sick of losing games at the end,” Keatts said. “We found a way to win. We took a punch, and then gave a punch back.”

Virginia Tech took a 59-58 lead with 4:54 left after a Justyn Mutts second-chance layup. Instead of up folding up tent, the Wolfpack responded.

“Just to get the final result was great for our young guys,” Keatts said.

Smith had 17 points and seven rebounds and he helped NC State get off to a hot start.

"My confidence is at the same level every time," Smith said. "Ain't nothing is going to change my confidence. It is always going to be through the roof."

Virginia Tech center Keve Aluma led the Hokies with 18 points and six rebounds in the loss. Point guard Storm Murphy added 14 points and five assists. NCSU tried to double-team Aluma a few times in the post.

“We had to figure out a way from people hurting us inside,” Keatts said. “We kind of mixed it up late in the game.”