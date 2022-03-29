NC State center Manny Bates enters transfer portal

Bates has entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal, though he technically has the option to remain if welcomed back. He will have two years of eligibility remaining.

NC State redshirt junior center Immanuel “Manny” Bates was missed throughout the 2021-22 season, but now the Wolfpack understand his future plans.

The 6-foot-11, 230-pounder from Fayetteville, N.C., redshirted his freshman year after having surgery on his left shoulder. He returned to play the next two years, but heartbreak struck 57 seconds into the season opener Nov. 9 against Bucknell. Bates was going for a loose ball and immediately clutched his right shoulder and headed to the locker room.

Bates dislocated his right shoulder and missed the rest of the season. NC State turned to sophomore centers Ebenezer Dowuona and Jaylon Gibson, and freshman Ernest Ross in Bates’ absence. Eventually, Ross was also injured and junior power forward Greg Gantt never did healthy enough to play.

Gibson has since transferred following the season, leaving Dowuna and Ross as returning post players. They will be joined by incoming center signee Shawn Phillips, who is ranked No. 53 overall by Rivals.com in the class of 2022.

NC State struggled against nearly every team’s top post player en route to a 11-21 overall mark and 4-16 in the ACC.

NC State coach Kevin Keatts was effusive in praising Bates during the season, pointing out that he didn’t miss practices, road trips or other team scenarios.

"He’s a prime example of everything I want an NC State basketball player to be on and off the court,” Keatts said in the past.

Bates averaged 9.8 points, 5.9 rebounds and 2.7 blocks per game last year. He led the ACC in blocks and was 11th in the NCAA. He has 147 career blocks, which is fourth all-time at NC State. He has gone 165-of-255 shooting for 64.7 percent, which outpaced record holder Kevin Thompson, who shot 58.8 percent from 1990-93. However, Bates needed to make 200 career field goals to qualify for the record.

Bates had 20 points, seven rebounds and eight blocks in a 80-69 loss at Saint Louis last year Dec. 17. He had an impressive 17 points, 14 rebounds and four blocks in a 76-73 loss at Syracuse on Jan. 1. He blocked at least three shots in 10 games last year.

Bates was ranked No. 139 overall in the country in the class of 2018 by Rivals.com, and the No. 11 center coming out of Fayetteville (N.C.) Northwood Temple. He attended Fayetteville Jack Britt High his first two years.

Bates was evaluated while playing for Team Felton on the Under Armour circuit, and NC State eventually beat out Georgetown and South Carolina, among others. He only was able to play two games his senior year due to his lingering prep shoulder issues.

Bates joins Gibson, second-year freshman point guard Camren Hayes and senior guard Thomas Allen in entering the portal this spring.

NC State has three available scholarships to use this spring and summer, and will need to hire two assistant coaches.