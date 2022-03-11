NC State center Jaylon Gibson enters the portal

Gibson averaged 2.7 points and 2.7 rebounds in 14.0 minutes per game this past season, getting four starts in 29 games. He was thrust into a backup role when redshirt junior center Manny Bates got injured in the first game of the season.

The two best games is when he started against Syracuse on Feb. 2, and perhaps the second game at Wake Forest on March 2. He had 14 points, six rebounds and a block in the 89-82 loss against the Orange. He came off the bench for 10 points and three rebounds before fouling out against the Demon Deacons.

Gibson managed just 14 points and 15 rebounds in 17 games his freshman year. He was able to get that season back as a “redshirt” year due to the extra COVID season.

The 6-foot-10, 220-pounder from Zebulon, N.C., lived his dream of signing with an ACC school, and he actually signed with two of them. Gibson first signed with coach Danny Manning and Wake Forest in the class of 2020, and then after Manning was fired, he landed at NC State on May 7, 2020.

Gibson was a Rivals.com three-star prospect who was ranked as the No. 34 center in the country in his class. Between his first and second recruitments, he collected offers from NC State, Wake Forest, Cincinnati, East Carolina, Elon, Houston, Iowa, North Carolina A&T, Providence, Rutgers, South Florida, Temple and Texas A&M.

Gibson played for Apex (N.C.) High and then grew several inches and emerged at Raleigh (N.C.) Grace Christian High. He averaged 16.0 points and 11.1 rebounds per game his senior season at Grace Christian.