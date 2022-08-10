NC State CB Shyheim Battle enters season with momentum

Battle was a Rivals.com four-star prospect out of Rocky Mount (N.C.) High in the class of 2019. He played three games and redshirted in 2019, and then moved into the starting lineup the next two years, but got an extra season due to NCAA rules on COVID.

Cornerback Shyheim Battle admits it is a little weird seeing sophomore next to his name.

Battle is entering his fourth year at NC State, and in a perfect world could enter the NFL Draft one day and get selected, or go down as that super rare five-year starter at NC State.

Battle joked that he doesn’t view himself as the “young” guy on the defense.

“Yes, it is weird because I have been here four years due COVID, redshirt year,” Battle said. “I don’t feel like a sophomore at all. I feel like a vet out there. Everybody on the field, I might be the youngest guy statistically by the books.

“I’ll just be like sophomore? I was a redshirt freshman twice. It’s very weird.”

The secondary features seniors Derrek Pitts, at cornerback, senior safeties Cyrus Fagan and Tanner Ingle and senior nickel Tyler Baker-Williams. Sophomore Devan Boykin and junior Jakeen Harris provide depth at safety, and have some starting experience.

“The communication this year is 10 times better,” Battle said. “A lot of guys played a lot of ball last year. A lot of young guys played last year. They are still backups, but they know what is going on.”

Battle was named honorable mention All-ACC last year, after having 28 tackles, two tackles for loss, six passes broken up and two interceptions. The 6-foot-2, 195-pounder enters the season with terrific momentum.

“I worked on my football IQ and understanding down and distance in the game,” Battle said. “To know where the marks and sticks are. To know what plays I might get from the offense.”

Battle said the coaches let them know that some teams tend to favor certain plays on certain downs. Knowing where the sticks are on third and 10 could be huge at some point.

Battle said the goal for the defense is to take care of business on first downs and third downs.

“That is going to be the difference between us being 9-10-win and being undefeated or a 10-plus wins team,” Battle said.