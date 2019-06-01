Losing the first game of a NCAA regional puts a team behind the eight ball early, and for the second straight year that’s where NC State finds itself after a lengthy, overnight wait to finish what would be a 5-4 loss to Campbell in which the Camels scored five unearned runs.

The loss pushes NC State is on the brink of elimination and forces it to win four straight to advance to a Super Regional.

Persistent heavy rains and thunderstorms led to the overnight delay of the start of the bottom of the ninth with the Wolfpack needing a run to extend the game. Sophomore outfielder Terrell Tatum drew a one-out walk and stole second, but redshirt junior outfielder Lawson McArthur swung through ball four in the dirt on a full count pitch, and freshman third baseman Vojtech Mensik grounded out to third on another full count.

A year ago the Pack battled back after losing its opener to Army to win two straight but was then defeated by Auburn, who advanced to the Super Regional.

NC State was hoping for a better result this year, but four runs in the top of the first by Campbell had NCSU playing catch-up the entire game. Camels redshirt junior left fielder Matthew Barefoot led off with a soft infield liner that short-hopped ACC Defensive Player of the Year junior Will Wilson at short. Barefoot would come around to score on a single by senior shortstop Luis Gimenez.

A double by junior designated hitter Spencer Packard and a sacrifice fly by junior third baseman Collin Wolff made it 2-0 with two outs. On the next pitch by NC State sophomore starter Reid Johnston, junior first baseman Kyle Collins crushed a homer to left and Campbell was ahead 4-0.

NC State used a pair of Campbell errors to bring across three runs in the third, but it gave up a valuable insurance run when Wilson had the ball kicked out of his glove while tagging Barefoot who was trying to steal second. Barefoot advanced to third on Wilson’s third error of the game and scored on a senior second baseman Tyler Anshaw’s sacrifice fly in what proved to be the difference of the game.

Pack redshirt sophomore outfield Jonny Butler smashed a homer to right in the top of the eighth, and seconds later was the beginning of the first of two delays for inclement weather.

Butler’s homer was the lone earned run of the game for either team, and NC State’s bats were stifled by Big South Pitcher of the Year and Campbell senior right-handed ace Michael Hornell. He threw seven innings allowing only five hits and no walks while striking out 11 batters. He gave way to hard-throwing senior Tyson Messer in the eighth after the first delay, who worked around a two-out hit batter.

Campbell junior Landry Moore, with a sidearm delivery, pitched the ninth in his first action since injuring his hand April 10, battled for the three final outs.

NC State will face the loser of Quinnipiac-East Carolina at noon Sunday and if it wins that will have to turn around and play a nightcap that evening. Campbell faces the winner of the ECU-Quinnipiac game (which will be played Saturday afternoon at 4 p.m.) after the noon game Sunday.

The loser of that contest will turn around and play another game immediately after that.