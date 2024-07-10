Columbia (S.C.) Richland Northeast High senior quarterback Will Wilson enjoyed not having any pressure or decisions to make during his official visit to his future home.

Wilson was able to officially visit NC State on June 21-23, and then celebrate his one-year anniversary of verbally committing to the Wolfpack on June 24.

The big decisions for Wilson on his trip to NC State is what other players would he try and get to join him in Raleigh.