NC State blows away tackle Obadiah Obasuyi on visit
NC State has set the standard with rising senior left tackle Obadiah Obasuyi of Alpharetta (Ga.) High.
The 6-foot-7, 290-pounder was joined by his mother on his official visit to NC State on Friday-through-Sunday. They had just been to NC State and Duke about four weeks ago, and he came away with a Wolfpack offer on that trip May 15 by offensive line coach John Garrison.
