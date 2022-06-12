NC State has set the standard with rising senior left tackle Obadiah Obasuyi of Alpharetta (Ga.) High.

The 6-foot-7, 290-pounder was joined by his mother on his official visit to NC State on Friday-through-Sunday. They had just been to NC State and Duke about four weeks ago, and he came away with a Wolfpack offer on that trip May 15 by offensive line coach John Garrison.