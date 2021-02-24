NC State basketball signees guards Breon Pass from Reidsville (N.C.) High and Terquavion Smith from Farmville (N.C.) Central High started their seasons in January, after forward Ernest Ross from Santa Fe High in Alachua, Fla., began in December. Here is an update on how the three are doing on the hardwood.

Four-star forward Ernest Ross is averaging 18.7 points and 10.3 rebounds per game this season. (Nick Lucero/Rivals.com)

Pass and Reidsville High advanced to the second round of the state 2-A playoffs with a 68-50 home win over Red Springs (N.C.) High. Pass scored a season-low 13 points in the win, the first time this year he had less than 20 points. Prior to the playoffs, Pass ended the regular season by scoring 29 points on 10-of-16 shooting from the field, including 7 of 11 threes, in a 70-61 win at Carrboro (N.C.) High on Feb. 19. Pass also had 11 rebounds, giving him double-doubles in all 11 games during the regular season, and added four assists, two steals and a block. Overall, Pass finished the regular season averaging 34.5 points, 12.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.5 blocks per game. He shot 73.2 percent from the field, including 54.3 percent on threes, and 89.9 percent at the free throw line. Pass had a 3.5-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

In a 58-37 win over Brooksville (Fla.) Central High in the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs on Feb. 18, Ross poured in 22 points on 10-of-14 shooting from the field and added 10 rebounds, three steals and a blocked shot. It was Ross' eighth double-double of the season. In 18 games, Ross is averaging 18.7 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 2.2 steals per game. He is shooting 51.6 percent from the field and 64.0 percent from the free throw line. Santa Fe is 13-5 in those contests.