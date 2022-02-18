NC State baseball reloads for 2022 season

"One year does not factor into another. Players are always ready to get started."

"I always love opening up and always love getting started," Avent said. "I love practice. I love to get started with new guys.

The wounds are still fresh for Avent, but he knows not to carry over last year to this spring. He wishes the start date of the season could get pushed back a little, or have some exhibition games, but he's ready to roll today.

That is part of what has been a difficult process in putting behind last year’s heart-breaking disappointment where COVID ended the championship hopes at the College World Series. The Wolfpack finished 37-19 overall and 19-14 in the ACC, but also lost several quality players to minor league baseball.

NC State manager Elliott Avent likes to say that each team is its own separate entity.

The hurt of last year might never go away for the returning players, but it could fade as new season takes precedence.

“Of course, everybody wants to go back to Omaha [CWS] the next season,” NC State senior infielder/outfielder Devonte Brown said. “We have to leave it in the past. We have a new team with new guys. We have to create our own journey and our own path.”

NC State begins anew today with a three-game series against Evansville at Doak Field at Dail Park. First pitch begins at 3 p.m. Friday with sophomore right-hander Sam Highfill on the mount, followed by 2 p.m. Saturday with sophomore righty Matt Willadsen and 1 p.m. Sunday with senior lefty David Harrison.

Highfill went 9-2 last year with a 3.66 earned-run average, with 84 strikeouts and 26 walks in 93 1/3 innings. The Apex, N.C, product had to adjust this offseason to being a minor celebrity after going 3 of 4 at the plate in the final game against Vanderbilt at the CWS.

Highfill is pretty much a self-described “fly under the radar” personality.

“It is always good to return some experience in the pitching staff and the lineup,” Highfill said. “We got that with me, Chris [Villaman] and Matt, and a bunch of new guys ready to experience this whole thing as well.”

Willadsen and Villaman are both returning starters, but Harrison pitched in just four games last year (two starts). Villaman had a mixture of starting (seven stars) and relieving (11 appearances) last year. The pitchers will be throwing to three new catchers this season.

“They are all good all-around catchers,” Highfill said.

Seniors Brown and J.T. Jarrett are both being looked upon to step up as leaders. Brown slugged 13 homers and drove in 40 runs while hitting .251, and started all 56 games. Jarrett hit .251 with one homer and 23 runs batted in, and had the least amount of strikeouts (35) among the starters in 55 games played.

“I think it is pretty important and we’ve both been here for a while,” Brown said. “It is a matter for us to lead the way and show guys what needs to be done and how it needs to be done. Just let them know to have fun. It’s still playing baseball like little kids.”

Jarrett has embraced being a leader in a “pass the torch” style. He nearly left NC State, but he’s back for his fifth season.

“It means a lot to me knowing that I will have a smart part in carrying on what was here long before me,” Jarrett said.

NC State has 14 freshmen on the squad, with just one (pitcher Trey Cooper) redshirting last year. Brown has been impressed with infielders such as sophomore LuJames Groover III, freshman Payton Green and freshman Tommy White, plus freshman pitcher Carson Kelly, among others.

“I could just keep going on,” Brown said. “There are a lot of guys that will help us win.”

Highfill also pointed out that Kelly of Sanford (N.C.) Lee County High could get “a lot” of innings this season. He also expects junior college transfers Logan Adams and Justin Lawson to log time on the mound.

“Those are the three that come to mind,” Highfill said.

NC State’s stadium will get spruced up over the next year or so. Brown knows he is leaving the program in good hands to the next crop of players.

“It definitely feels good,” said Brown on the renovations. “From past players to current players to future players, we all are very proud of where this program is going and how everything is unfolding right in front of us.”