NC State baseball was picked to finish second in the Atlantic Divison of the 2021 ACC Preseason poll the league office announced Thursday.

The Wolfpack has already earned a Top 20 spot in most of the national preseason rankings, including Baseball America, Collegiate Baseball, DI Baseball, NCBWA, Perfect Game and USA Today. Nine teams from the ACC are ranked in at least one of those polls.

The Pack is ranked as high as No. 11 according to NCBWA (National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association) and No. 12 in USA Today's preseason poll.

NC State opens its season on Friday, Feb. 19 at 3 p.m. with a home matchup against Virginia Military Institute (VMI).