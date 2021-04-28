NC State baseball breaks into projected Field of 64
After a 1-8 start in conference play, NC State baseball has gotten hot in the month of April, winning 11 of its last 13 contests.
Most recently, the Wolfpack swept then-ranked No. 15 Virginia Tech in a home weekend series and followed it up with a 7-3 road victory over Appalachian State.
The Pack's recent hot streak has helped it move back onto the right side of the NCAA baseball postseason bubble.
This week, both D1Baseball.com and Baseball America have NC State in their projected fields of 64.
Here is where the Wolfpack stands in the most recent postseason projections:
Baseball America
Projected Charlotte, N.C. Regional
1. Charlotte (No. 12)
2. Georgia
3. NC State
4. Northeastern (automatic bid)
"The NCAA Tournament bubble remains weak at this stage of the season, but some major conference teams got big results last weekend to bolster their resumes. NC State’s sweep was the most significant, and the Wolfpack is back in the projected field," Teddy Cahill of Baseball America said in his most recent projection.
Baseball America is the most bullish on the Pack this week. The publication doesn't just have NC State in its projected field, it has the Wolfpack securely in above the "last four in" line.
|Team (RPI)
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|SOS
|
Charlotte (10)
|
7-7
|
8-2
|
10-2
|
5-0
|
25
|
Georgia (29)
|
4-6
|
9-4
|
7-3
|
6-1
|
24
|
NC State (38)
|
5-10
|
9-2
|
1-1
|
5-0
|
30
|
Northeastern (45)
|
1-2
|
2-3
|
0-0
|
16-1
|
181
D1Baseball.com
Projected Columbia, S.C. Regional
1. South Carolina (No. 14)
2. Old Dominion
3. NC State (Last five in)
4. USC Upstate (Automatic bid)
D1Baseball.com includes NC State in its "last five in," along with Indiana, San Diego, Tulane and North Carolina. The publication also named the Wolfpack its "Underdog of the Week."
"It’s a funny game, this baseball thing. You can be down in the dregs for a number of weeks and then all the sudden something clicks, offense gets contagious, players get healthy, pitching sharpens, attitudes start to brighten and you’ve got yourself an all-new team," writes Eric Sorenson of D1Baseball.com.
|Team (RPI)
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|Q4
|SOS
|
South Carolina (11)
|
9-9
|
6-1
|
2-1
|
9-1
|
8
|
Old Dominion (18)
|
6-7
|
6-1
|
3-1
|
13-1
|
47
|
NC State (38)
|
5-10
|
9-2
|
1-1
|
5-0
|
30
|
USC Upstate (34)
|
1-0
|
4-3
|
9-1
|
13-5
|
162
——
• Talk about it inside The Wolves' Den
• Subscribe to our podcast on iTunes
• Learn more about our print and digital publication, The Wolfpacker
• Follow us on Twitter: @TheWolfpacker
• Like us on Facebook