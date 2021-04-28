After a 1-8 start in conference play, NC State baseball has gotten hot in the month of April, winning 11 of its last 13 contests.

Most recently, the Wolfpack swept then-ranked No. 15 Virginia Tech in a home weekend series and followed it up with a 7-3 road victory over Appalachian State.

The Pack's recent hot streak has helped it move back onto the right side of the NCAA baseball postseason bubble.

This week, both D1Baseball.com and Baseball America have NC State in their projected fields of 64.

Here is where the Wolfpack stands in the most recent postseason projections: