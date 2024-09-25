Not many families can say they had three siblings be associated with a touchdown in their college careers.

That proved to be the case after NC State redshirt freshman quarterback Lex Thomas, who threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to freshman receiver Terrell Anderson with five seconds left. Thomas played his first college football game and went 4-of-6 passing for 53 yards and the touchdown in the 59-35 loss at Clemson.

Thomas’ older brothers Drake Thomas and Thayer Thomas left NC State as two of the most accomplished players at their respective positions. Drake plays linebacker for the Seattle Seahawks, and Thayer is a wide receiver on the Vikings practice squad, and was also an accomplished punt returner at NCSU.