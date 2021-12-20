NC State avoids postseason ban in men's basketball

The investigation which was triggered by recruiting violations by former coach Mark Gottfried and assistant coach Orlando Early , occurred five years ago in the recruitment of point guard Dennis Smith of Fayetteville (N.C.) Trinity Christian, who played one year for the Wolfpack.

The Independent Accountability Resolution Process [IARP] concluded that NC State men’s basketball will not be receiving a post-season ban this season, but will be on probation for a year.

Gottfried received a one-year show-cause order, and Early has a six-year show-cause order. Gottfried was the head coach for Cal-State Northridge, and Early has been scouting for the Memphis Grizzlies. NC State will also vacate the 15 wins during Smith’s season in Raleigh. He is now playing for the Portland Trail Blazers, his fourth NBA team.

NC State will also have to forfeit one scholarship for next year, and have a self-imposed one-scholarship reduction this season. NCSU also did a self-imposed reduction in official visits by one in 2019-20 and 2020-21 academic years, along with unofficial visits during a two-week period in 2019-2020.

There is also a four-week recruiting communication ban for the 2021-2022 academic year, and an eight-day reduction in the number of recruiting person days, which includes next summer.

NC State also has a self-imposed $5,000 fine, plus 0.5 percent of its 2021-22 men’s basketball budget.

The Wolfpack won't be able to appeal any of the rulings.