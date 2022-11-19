NC State at Louisville game updates
A battered NC State squad travels to Louisville on Saturday.
NC State will be without freshman quarterback MJ Morris, sophomore running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye, senior center Grant Gibson, redshirt junior wide receiver Devin Carter, redshirt junior H-back Trent Pennix, senior nickel Tyler Baker-Williams,and redshirt junior outside linebacker Payton Wilson.
NC State started Charleston Southern senior transfer Jack Chambers at quarterback.
UL tacks on three points (6:04 p.m.)
James Turner makes the 30-yard field goal to give Louisville a 16-10 lead with 13:57 left in the game.
Statistics through three quarters (5:57 p.m.)
Ben Finley hits Michael Allen for TD (5:36 p.m.)
NC State quarterback Ben Finley, who was fourth string at one point, and on the scout team, slings a wheel route to freshman running back Michael Allen for a 34-yard touchdown. UL leads 13-10 with 7:46 left in third quarter.
Halftime statistics (5:01 p.m.)
Louisville returns kickoff for score (4:42 p.m.)
Louisville kick returner Jawhar Jordan goes 98 yards for a touchdown to give the Cardinals a 10-3 lead with 4:31 left in the second quarter.
NC State ties the game 3-3 (4:37 p.m.)
NC State senior kicker Christopher Dunn makes the 30-yard field goal to make it 3-3 with 4:46 left in the second quarter.
Louisville scores first (4:24 p.m.)
James Turner makes the 26-yard field goal to give Louisville a 3-0 lead with 9:33 left in the second quarter. A throwback pass to UL tight end Marshawn Ford for 38 yards helped set up the score.
First quarter statistics
Follow on Twitter:
@NCStateRivals or @JaceyZembal
Subscribe for free on YouTube:
For Jacey Zembal or The Wolfpack Central
Like on Facebook:
ATTENTION SUBSCRIBERS: Our NETWORK-WIDE, all-access pass allows you to read every premium message board in the Rivals.com network as part of a bundled add-on to your subscription!
Subscribers can add the All-Access Pass or a 3-Site Bundle in your account profile, under the Subscriptions tab: HERE