NC State at Louisville game updates

Jacey Zembal
Writer
A battered NC State squad travels to Louisville on Saturday.

NC State will be without freshman quarterback MJ Morris, sophomore running back Demie Sumo-Karngbaye, senior center Grant Gibson, redshirt junior wide receiver Devin Carter, redshirt junior H-back Trent Pennix, senior nickel Tyler Baker-Williams,and redshirt junior outside linebacker Payton Wilson.

NC State started Charleston Southern senior transfer Jack Chambers at quarterback.

NC State senior quarterback Jack Chambers started against Louisville on Saturday.
NC State senior quarterback Jack Chambers started against Louisville on Saturday. (Jacey Zembal/The Wolfpack Central)

UL tacks on three points (6:04 p.m.)

James Turner makes the 30-yard field goal to give Louisville a 16-10 lead with 13:57 left in the game.

Statistics through three quarters (5:57 p.m.)

Ben Finley hits Michael Allen for TD (5:36 p.m.)

NC State quarterback Ben Finley, who was fourth string at one point, and on the scout team, slings a wheel route to freshman running back Michael Allen for a 34-yard touchdown. UL leads 13-10 with 7:46 left in third quarter.

Halftime statistics (5:01 p.m.)

Louisville returns kickoff for score (4:42 p.m.)

Louisville kick returner Jawhar Jordan goes 98 yards for a touchdown to give the Cardinals a 10-3 lead with 4:31 left in the second quarter.

NC State ties the game 3-3 (4:37 p.m.)

NC State senior kicker Christopher Dunn makes the 30-yard field goal to make it 3-3 with 4:46 left in the second quarter.

Louisville scores first (4:24 p.m.)

James Turner makes the 26-yard field goal to give Louisville a 3-0 lead with 9:33 left in the second quarter. A throwback pass to UL tight end Marshawn Ford for 38 yards helped set up the score.

First quarter statistics

