Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jun 29, 2025
NC State assistant coach Vernon Hamilton handles player development
Jacey Zembal  •  TheWolfpackCentral
Writer
Twitter
@NCStateRivals

NC State assistant coach Vernon Hamilton knows first-hand about playing at the now-named Lenovo Center.

Hamilton went 2-3 while playing for Clemson from 2003-07, with one win at the Lenovo Center, which was then called the RBC Center.

During Hamilton’s career, he also saw the beginning stages of new NCSU coach Will Wade’s journey begin at Clemson, where he started off as a student manager. Coaches like Wade and Gonzaga coach Mark Few have obliterated the theory of coaches needing to be former players.

"He started off as a student manager," Hamilton said. "Then he transitioned into the director of basketball operations by the time I was a senior. That's where his coaching journey began. After that, you know, heading up to Harvard, then getting to Chattanooga, VCU. Just to see coach grow. I've known him since he was a student at Clemson."

info icon
Embed content not available
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In