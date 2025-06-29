NC State assistant coach Vernon Hamilton handles player development

NC State assistant coach Vernon Hamilton knows first-hand about playing at the now-named Lenovo Center.

Hamilton went 2-3 while playing for Clemson from 2003-07, with one win at the Lenovo Center, which was then called the RBC Center.

During Hamilton’s career, he also saw the beginning stages of new NCSU coach Will Wade’s journey begin at Clemson, where he started off as a student manager. Coaches like Wade and Gonzaga coach Mark Few have obliterated the theory of coaches needing to be former players.

"He started off as a student manager," Hamilton said. "Then he transitioned into the director of basketball operations by the time I was a senior. That's where his coaching journey began. After that, you know, heading up to Harvard, then getting to Chattanooga, VCU. Just to see coach grow. I've known him since he was a student at Clemson."