NC State announces its season is over

The whirlwind last 24 hours of NC State football has ended with the Wolfpack announcing their season has concluded Wednesday.

NC State announced at 3:37 p.m. Tuesday that its 8 p.m. Holiday Bowl game against UCLA in San Diego, Calif., on Tuesday was canceled due to a Covid outbreak among the Bruins. The scramble to come up with any options of playing another opponent in any kind of bowl game because fruitless. Rather than continue to hope a miracle option might come up, the Wolfpack elected to conclude the season at 11:10 a.m. Wednesday.

NC State was presented with a Holiday Bowl trophy, and did get to have a true bowl experience between going to Sea World, the San Diego Zoo and seeing Navy ships. However, not getting a chance to play in a bowl game will sting this offseason.

For the seniors, it wasn’t how they wanted things to end, but the Wolfpack will return of the majority of its starters next year and should be a top 20 preseason squad.

NC State finished the season at 9-3, but will count the Holiday bowl as a 10th win in its record books.