FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — A position seemingly once forgotten on the gridiron is finding a rebirth thanks to inventive offensive coordinators and multitalented high school athletes coming up the ranks.

Out of Jacksonville’s (Fla.) The Bolles School, Connor Cox is part of the new era tight end that can get after it in the trenches, run routes with a hand in the dirt, and split out creating nightmare matchups for defenses. Top programs around the country are coming after the three-star prospect.