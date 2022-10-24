The Wolfpack’s off week was needed to work through the transition to Chambers, plus get some healthy players back. It remains to be seen who will be playing against Virginia Tech on Thursday, but the Wolfpack did include redshirt junior H-back Trent Pennix on the two-deep depth chart. Conversely, junior defensive end Savion Jackson was not on the chart, and redshirt sophomore C.J. Clark would start if called upon.

NC State has kicked seven field goals in a little under 5 1/2 quarters with backup quarterback Jack Chambers .

“We are much better than we were in the second half of the last game [at Syracuse],” said Doeren about his team’s health. “I thought we had really good energy, and even though it’s Monday, it’s a game week Wednesday to us because of playing Thursday. It was a good week to mend up too.”

Doeren said his defense understands that the remaining games will put added pressure on the unit.

“I don’t think that’s something I have to ask for,” Doeren said. “They know. They are cheering those guys on, but they know they can’t give up scores. That’s the thing, you have to keep it a one possession game.

“We have to play really good complementary football right now. Offensively, we are setting for field goals. If we can just improve our red zone performances on offense and defense, we’ll have a better scoreboard in a couple of games.”

The 5-2 Wolfpack did get some good news by remaining in the top 25, getting ranked No. 24 by The Associated Press. That was in peril due to the season-ending injury to quarterback Devin Leary, who underwent surgery on his pectoral last Tuesday.

“He’s out there helping the guys and coaching,” Doeren said. “He’s taking it all in. He’s probably sick of people asking how he’s doing. It’s one day at a time getting better. He’s in a good head space.”

Doeren said the key is not to lose hope on some of the Wolfpack’s big goals, like winning at least 10 games.

“We have to reassess each week of the season and what we have left,” Doeren said. “We have a lot to play for. If you spend your time on what we could have done, you aren’t going to get anything with what is left.”

The offense needs to undergo a renovation under the fleet-footed Chambers, who is a Charleston Southern graduate transfer. Doeren said there is only so much you can change in three days of practice leading up to the Syracuse game. The last week has allowed for offensive coordinator Tim Beck to regroup.

Doeren said the quarterbacks will also have an easier time being able to audible after that concept was scrapped at the dome in Syracuse.

“It’s nice to get home and study what we have done well,” Doeren said. “We can see things we can do differently. We can use the legs of our quarterback differently. You saw some of that in last week’s game, but that was some of the beginning what we can do.

“We aren’t going to turn into the triple-option, but we do have a quarterback that can do some things.”

Doeren said in year’s past, the bye week wasn’t always this late in October. His 2014 campaign and 2019 season fell in line with an off week after Oct. 15.

“You start at the end of July with your players and there isn’t a lot of time for them to reset and spend time with their families and get out of town. I think it came at a great time.”

Virginia Tech is off to a 2-5 start and are undergoing a rebuilding project under first-year coach Brent Pry, who arrived after being the defensive coordinator at Penn State.

“They are a physical team and a really good third-down defense,” Doeren said. “They are No. 1 in the league in third downs.

“You can see their schemes have advanced as weeks move on. Their quarterback [Grant Wells] has a really good arm and is mobile. It’s a super experienced football team.”