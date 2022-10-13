NC State might also have a mobile quarterback Saturday at Syracuse, if backup Jack Chambers takes over the offense. NCSU redshirt junior Devin Leary exited the Florida State game with an injury with 4:59 left in the third quarter.

Syracuse is off to a 5-0 start with the former Charlotte (N.C.) Christian standout under center. He’s been known for his legs in the past than his arm.

Syracuse junior quarterback Garrett Shrader is statistically improved, but he also hasn’t faced anything like NC State’s defense this season.

“You’ll find out on game day,” said Doeren on who starts at quarterback. “It has been a great week of practice and the guys are excited to play a really good Syracuse team.

“I’m proud of how they are pushing through and our bye after this will come at a good time.”

The offense would change in many ways if Chambers is the signal caller.

“Did you watch the game [against FSU]? Then you saw it changed a little bit,” Doeren said. “Everyone has different skillsets. Devin is in the game, it’s his offense. If Jack is in the game or MJ [Morris] in the game or Ben Finley in the game, they all have strengths that we will play to.”

Doeren is confident that senior nickel Tyler Baker-Williams will return this week after missing the last three games.

“That is a very happy addition to have him back,” Doeren said.

Shrader has gone 90-of-127 passing for 1,224 yards, 10 touchdowns and one interception this season. He also went 8-of-20 passing for 63 yards and one interception in a 41-17 NC State win Nov. 20, 2021.

Shrader’s instincts have always been take off and run at times, but he also has shown more zip on the ball this season.

“He’s impressive and one of the more improved players I’ve seen this year,” Doeren said. “He’s at a 70 percent completion rate.

“I went back and watched our game last year, and he struggled throwing the ball, but he ran well against us.”

Syracuse’s four FBS opponents are a combined 12-13 this season, with Purdue leading the way at 4-2. However, only two starters are seniors — right tackle Dakota Davis and wide receiver Devaughn Cooper.

“They have a lot of players back,” Doeren said. “[Syracuse coach] Dinos [Baber] is a very resilient guy. I have a ton of respect for him. He’s a program builder. It doesn’t surprise me they are playing the way they are.”