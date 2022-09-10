Leary tied a school record for being “responsible” for six touchdowns, which tied Philip Rivers (2002) and Mike Glennon (2011).

NC State redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary threw for four touchdowns and ran for two hard-charging scores to help the Wolfpack crush Charleston Southern 55-3. NC State improved to 2-0 and will host Texas Tech next Saturday.

NC State probably could have picked how many points it wanted Saturday, but the Charleston Southern game was about getting some positive momentum going.

Leary, who turned 23 Saturday, found out about tying the record after the game. He was excited that the bad played “Happy Birthday” for him after the game.

“It all starts with execution and the week prior [vs. ECU], we didn’t execute well on certain plays that we were taking shots on,” Leary said. “We made that a focus this week in practice.

“It all starts up front, so credit the offensive line. I was just giving my receivers a chance and letting them do their thing.”

The goals were simple — be sounder in tackling players, get more pressure on the opposing quarterback and stay healthy. NC State seemingly achieved all three, and even got the game done before a down pour of rain arrived at Carter-Finley Stadium.

“It was nice to get a low-stress day,” NCSU coach Dave Doeren said. “I’m proud of our guys. We got a lot better in a lot of areas. It’s always nice when you get to play a lot of your roster too.”

Fourteen different players caught passes — eight receivers, four running backs and two H-back/tight ends. Five running backs got to play and three quarterbacks took snaps.

NC State only had one sack — a blitz by senior nickel Tyler Baker-Williams, who forced a fumble — but the Wolfpack had 10 quarterback hurries and hammered starting quarterback Ross Malmgren. Baker-Williams and his backup redshirt junior Jalen Frazier both had interceptions.

"The way we tackled and some of our technical things, like our man coverage and zone schemes," Baker-Williams said. "We knew we had to improve on from the first game."

On the health front, Doeren said he held out redshirt junior outside linebacker Payton Wilson and redshirt sophomore cornerback Shyheim Battle,who both got hurt against East Carolina last week.

“They didn’t play, but they should be fine next week,” Doeren said. “I feel good about the health of the roster coming out of the second week here.”

Doeren was able to empty the bench with numerous walk-ons playing in the fourth quarter. Saturday was about having backup quarterbacks Jack Chambers, a senior, and freshman MJ Morris get their first snaps in a Wolfpack uniform.

The game was about moving redshirt sophomore right guard Dylan McMahon to center during the second half to get some experience in case he plays the position down the road. Or new kickoff specialist Collin Smith booming 10 kicks for touchbacks.

Redshirt freshman wide receiver Jalen Coit was able to get his first touchdown reception, with 13:36 left in the game to cap the scoring. That was one of many “firsts” in the game and part of the perks of playing an overwhelmed 0-2 Charleston Southern squad.

“For some of the walk-on guys, it’s hard to get some of those guys into the game at times,” Doeren said. “It was awesome to see some of the younger guys make plays.”

NC State held the Buccaneers to 36 rushing yards and 114 point passing yards. CSU’s longest play from scrimmage was 16 yards, and its lone points came after Delbert Mimms III fumbled at his own 36-yard line. Kicker Sam Babbush, a Kentucky transfer, drained a 48-yard attempt with 7:35 left in the third quarter.