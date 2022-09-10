NC State achieves its immediate goals
NC State probably could have picked how many points it wanted Saturday, but the Charleston Southern game was about getting some positive momentum going.
NC State redshirt junior quarterback Devin Leary threw for four touchdowns and ran for two hard-charging scores to help the Wolfpack crush Charleston Southern 55-3. NC State improved to 2-0 and will host Texas Tech next Saturday.
Leary tied a school record for being “responsible” for six touchdowns, which tied Philip Rivers (2002) and Mike Glennon (2011).
Leary, who turned 23 Saturday, found out about tying the record after the game. He was excited that the bad played “Happy Birthday” for him after the game.
“It all starts with execution and the week prior [vs. ECU], we didn’t execute well on certain plays that we were taking shots on,” Leary said. “We made that a focus this week in practice.
“It all starts up front, so credit the offensive line. I was just giving my receivers a chance and letting them do their thing.”
The goals were simple — be sounder in tackling players, get more pressure on the opposing quarterback and stay healthy. NC State seemingly achieved all three, and even got the game done before a down pour of rain arrived at Carter-Finley Stadium.
“It was nice to get a low-stress day,” NCSU coach Dave Doeren said. “I’m proud of our guys. We got a lot better in a lot of areas. It’s always nice when you get to play a lot of your roster too.”
Fourteen different players caught passes — eight receivers, four running backs and two H-back/tight ends. Five running backs got to play and three quarterbacks took snaps.
NC State only had one sack — a blitz by senior nickel Tyler Baker-Williams, who forced a fumble — but the Wolfpack had 10 quarterback hurries and hammered starting quarterback Ross Malmgren. Baker-Williams and his backup redshirt junior Jalen Frazier both had interceptions.
"The way we tackled and some of our technical things, like our man coverage and zone schemes," Baker-Williams said. "We knew we had to improve on from the first game."
On the health front, Doeren said he held out redshirt junior outside linebacker Payton Wilson and redshirt sophomore cornerback Shyheim Battle,who both got hurt against East Carolina last week.
“They didn’t play, but they should be fine next week,” Doeren said. “I feel good about the health of the roster coming out of the second week here.”
Doeren was able to empty the bench with numerous walk-ons playing in the fourth quarter. Saturday was about having backup quarterbacks Jack Chambers, a senior, and freshman MJ Morris get their first snaps in a Wolfpack uniform.
The game was about moving redshirt sophomore right guard Dylan McMahon to center during the second half to get some experience in case he plays the position down the road. Or new kickoff specialist Collin Smith booming 10 kicks for touchbacks.
Redshirt freshman wide receiver Jalen Coit was able to get his first touchdown reception, with 13:36 left in the game to cap the scoring. That was one of many “firsts” in the game and part of the perks of playing an overwhelmed 0-2 Charleston Southern squad.
“For some of the walk-on guys, it’s hard to get some of those guys into the game at times,” Doeren said. “It was awesome to see some of the younger guys make plays.”
NC State held the Buccaneers to 36 rushing yards and 114 point passing yards. CSU’s longest play from scrimmage was 16 yards, and its lone points came after Delbert Mimms III fumbled at his own 36-yard line. Kicker Sam Babbush, a Kentucky transfer, drained a 48-yard attempt with 7:35 left in the third quarter.
Eye in the sky for offensive coordinator Tim Beck
Doeren talked after the game about how offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Tim Beck called plays from the coaching booth, rather than on the field.
In turn, running backs coach Kurt Roper, a former quarterbacks coach, was the line of communication on the field for Leary. Doeren said it has been something under consideration dating back to last year.
“It is just some things where you aren’t getting information the way you want it at times as fast as you want it,” Doeren said. “You don’t see things on the field. It’s hard to call plays on the field.”
Doeren is a former defensive coordinator at Wisconsin and understands the booth/field dynamic.
“I was on the field and then went back upstairs because I could see better,” Doeren said.
Doeren said the coaches would watch the film Sunday and see wrinkles and scenarios that they would have reacted differently too if they were above the field.
“I just said, ‘That’s enough, I am not going to hear that anymore,’” Doeren said. “For him to make the checks and audibles of what he wants from the press box, I think he has better eyes up there.”
Leary didn’t seem to notice that much difference in interacting with Roper on the field instead of Beck.
“I think Coach Beck does a great job each and every week,” Leary said. “I think it was something we discussed. It was pretty cool and different.
“It wasn’t honestly very different.”
Charleston Southern players happy to see Jack Chambers
One of the cool scenes after the game was watching a good number of Charleston Southern players approach Chambers after the game.
Chambers played for Charleston Southern from 2018-to-2021, appearing in 32 games for the Buccaneers. He had thrown for 5,761 passing yards and 40 touchdowns, and rushed for 1,313 yards and 15 scores for Charleston Southern.
Chambers elected to transfer to NC State and accept being a backup this season. He was able to make his first appearance and go 5-of-11 passing for 45 yards and the touchdown pass to Coit, and he also rushed four times for yards.
Maybe up to 20 players wanted to greet him following the NC State win, and three even made sure they got their picture taken with him.
Doeren was glad both Chambers and Morris were able to get meaningful game reps and not just hand the ball off.
“As you know, there could be a point in time where Devin has to come out for whatever it is, like a helmet coming off,” Doeren said. “One of those guys might have to go in for a big game.”
