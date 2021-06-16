National media cites two NC State players as breakout candidates in 2021

Pro Football Focus (PFF) lead draft analyst Mike Renner also included sophomore running back Zonovan "Bam" Knight on his list of three breakout candidates in 2021 .

Two national media outlets cited a pair of NC State football players as breakout candidates in 2021 this past week.

Wilson was ranked No. 2 on Feldman's list of 35 breakout candidates. Here is what was said about the Wolfpack linebacker:

"If you follow NC State, you probably already know how talented the 6-4, 235-pound redshirt sophomore is," Feldman wrote. "In 2020, Wilson led the ACC in tackles per game, with 10.8. He did miss two games and sat out the spring, but coaches rave about his size, athleticism and toughness. The former state champion wrestler also is very instinctive and has a great nose for the ball.

“'He is as good as anyone I have ever coached, regardless of position,' NC State defensive coordinator Tony Gibson told The Athletic. That’s hefty praise, considering Gibson has coached five All-Americans in his nearly three decades in coaching."

Wilson is coming off of a season in which he led the ACC with 108 tackles, becoming the first Wolfpack player to do so since 2000.

He also led the team with 11.5 tackles for loss, six quarterback hurries and two interceptions. His 3.5 sacks were also the most of any NC State defender that wasn't on the defensive line.

Knight will be the ACC's top returning rusher in 2021. The 5-11, 210-pounder rushed for a team-high 788 yards (5.5 yards per rush) and 10 touchdowns despite earning the second-most carries on the team.

He also reeled in 20 receptions for 136 yards and returned 14 kicks for 373 yards (26.6 yards per return).